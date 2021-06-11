William H. Johnson of Riverhead died on June 9, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 86 years old.

He was born on March 5, 1935 in Virginia to Nathan Johnson and Virginia Brown. He graduated from high school and served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. He worked at Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue.

He was predeceased by his wife Luna Rose. He is survived by his children Julie, Alicia, Dwayne and Tara Thompson, stepson Joshua Rowland, 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one sister.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, June 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. Interment will be held on Wednesday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.