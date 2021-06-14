Irene J. Pendzick of Aquebogue died June 12, 2021 at Peconic Bay Skilled Nursing Facility in Riverhead. She suffered a stroke on April 23 and was in rehabilitation at the time of her death.

Irene’s energy, enthusiasm and efficiency has benefited her community throughout the years. She entered politics in 1963. She wasn’t supposed to win but no one told Irene that. She won election as Riverhead receiver of taxes and spent 28 years at Town Hall retiring as Riverhead town clerk. She started the Suffolk County Tax Receiver’s Association and the Nassau/Suffolk Town Clerk’s Association, serving as the first presiding officer of both groups.

Irene loved Town Hall and serving the people of Riverhead. Always with a smile, she made time for everyone while also maintaining a hard work ethic and ‘we can do it’ attitude. Retirement was not in Irene’s vocabulary. She continued to work after retiring as a politician in local real estate.

She started and organized the Polish Town Civic Association, serving as its first president. The first Polish Town Fair was in 1975 and except for last year due the pandemic, the fair has been held every year since. She was a member of the Town of Riverhead Ethics Board for 11 years. She was also a member of the St. Isidore’s Altar Rosary Society for over 60 years.

Irene was born on September 27, 1931 in New Jersey but the family moved and eventually settled in Northport where Irene and her brother, Anthony Jr, were raised. Irene’s parents, Anthony and Mary Damulewicz, were both born in the Unites States but emigrated back to Poland when they were young. Both returned to the United States when they were teens leaving their family behind to make a new life and to find each other.

Anthony Sr. was a baker and times were especially hard during the Depression. Irene would tell stories of her early days when their home had no electric and she and Tony would walk 2 miles each way to school every day. They were poor but didn’t realize it as their house was rich in love and laughter.

As a vivacious a smart 17-year-old senior at Northport High School, Irene met her future husband Isadore (Dory) Pendzick — six years older, tall, dark and handsome — at a roller rink and soon knew they would spend their lives together. They dated a short time and were married on Aug. 28, 1949 just before her 18th birthday. Dory built a new home for them on the Pendzick family farm in Calverton. Dory, with his father and brother, farmed primarily potatoes and Irene got a job as a bookkeeper in a local store.

Two years later, they had their first child, Gary (1951), followed by Richard (Rick-1952), then Cynthia (Cindy-1955) and Lori (1958). Farming was a hard but rewarding life, with a close set of friends in the community.

Irene and Dory stayed in the Town of Riverhead their entire married life starting at the farm in Calverton, moving to a house on Peconic Bay in Aquebogue to their final home on Trout Brook Lane.

Irene was always an activist fighting for people’s rights. In the 1950s, she joined a march in Washington DC to protest against low potato prices which were hurting Long Island farmers. Irene loved politics and she was active in the Riverhead Democratic Party for 53 years right up to her death.

Irene valued her friendships and always made time to stay connected. Until the pandemic, she met yearly with remaining classmates from Northport’s Class of 1949. She had numerous close friends that she spoke to regularly, many who had been friends since grammar school.

Although Irene lived a very active life, she always made time for family. In the early years of her marriage, the family went every Sunday to Grandma and Grandpa Damulewicz’s home in Northport for Sunday dinner, until they moved to Riverhead and then came to Irene and Dory’s home.

Irene was very active in her children’s life from Boy Scouts, 4H, baseball, football and school. One of their favorite past times was going out on the “Peconic CGirl” which was an old boat that had enough room to sleep the entire family of six. The name CGirl was picked as it includes the first letter of everyone’s name. Irene was also active in her great-grandchildren’s lives attending recitals, dance shows, swimming lessons and sports events. One of her greatest regrets was being unable to see the grandchildren and great-grandchildren in person during the pandemic, though the family used Zoom meetings as often as possible to stay in touch.

All of Irene’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren called her “Bobbie.” This name is short for Babcia which is Polish for grandmother. She loved being called “Bobbie” and over the years many others outside the family called her “Bobbie” as well.

Reunited in heaven with her husband Dory, who predeceased her on June 30, 2012, Irene is survived by her children Gary, Ricky (Paula), Cindy Phelan and Lori (Mark) Romanowski. She is also survived by grandchildren Dorian (Gabriela) Besson, Tony (Amanda) Pendzick , Mark (Kaitlin) Pendzick , Chris (Victoria) Pendzick, Keith (Michele) Romanowski, Adam Phelan, Nick Romanowski and Eric Phelan. Irene is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren: Lydia, Abigail, Marques, Dory, Lainey, Taeo, Cody, Arya, Sam, Iyla and Emma.

Irene stayed politically active until her last days and will always be remembered as a loving, caring person who was always ready and willing to help anyone in need. She touched the lives of everyone she knew and will live on in our hearts forever.

Family and friends may visit the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home at 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead, on Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday June 19 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Isidore’s Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. Isidore’s Cemetery, Riverhead

