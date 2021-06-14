Nancy M. Knight of Riverhead died on June 10, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 73 years old.

She was born on June 29, 1947 in Riverhead to Fritz Bauer and Louise Listeman. She graduated from high school. She worked as a restauranteur for The Fish Place in Longview, Texas.

She is survived by her partner Harry Cambria and bother Fred Bauer.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, June 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A service will be held on Tuesday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram — attendees can meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.