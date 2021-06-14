The Riverhead Police dive team and a fire department marine unit rescued four people and a dog on in a small boat on the L.I. Sound yesterday.

Police responded to a report of several people in an aluminum boat who appeared to be struggling to get back to shore in the area of Wading River beach, Riverhead Police said in a press release this afternoon.

The Riverhead Police dive team, marine units from Wading River and Rocky Point fire departments and a U.S. Coast Guard vessel responded to the call.

The dive team and the Rocky Point Fire Department boat located four people and a dog in a 10-foot aluminum boat about a half-mile off shore, police said. They were struggling to make way due to currents and winds, according to the press release.

All four subjects and the dog were taken back to shore safely, police said. No injuries were reported.