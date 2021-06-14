Riverhead Town Police located a missing vulnerable adult last night, after a search assisted by Suffolk County Police aviation and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
A 78-year-old Park Road man with dementia was reported missing at by family members at approximately 9 o’clock Sunday night, police said. After an extensive search of the surrounding area by Riverhead Police, including a Riverhead K-9 unit, assisted by a Suffolk County Police helicopter and RVAC, the man was located unharmed, police said.
It was the second day in a row Riverhead Police were able to locate a missing vulnerable person, after extensive searches involving a Riverhead K-9 unit and a county police helicopter. On Saturday, police located a missing 14-year-old boy with special needs who was reported missing from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River Saturday morning. The boy was also located unharmed.
