Graveside services for Shirley Zuhoski of Cutchogue will be held on Saturday, June 19 at 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

She died on Saturday, April 24 at The Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 89 years old.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.