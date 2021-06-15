Elaine D. Taylor of Riverhead died on June 11, 2021 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 76 years old.

She was born on July 17, 1944 in Greenport to William Wyche and Fannie Harris. She attained a bachelors degree. She worked as a secretary for Brookhaven National Lab in Upton, New York.

She was predeceased by her daughter Donna. She is survived by her daughter Shelley, three grandchildren, brother James Wyche and sister Judith Wise.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 17 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Riverhead and a service will begin at 11 a.m. Private cremation will follow. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.