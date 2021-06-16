Wading River 11792
Kelly Development Corp to Robert Rawdin and Jody Rawdin, p/o 101 Longview Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.13 Ac, $655,500; on May. 4, 2021
Kelly Real Estate Inc to Gregory Simmons and Bridget Caffery, 95 Long View Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .5 Ac, $657,620; on May. 5, 2021
M. & R. Vosburgh to Chelsea Wiley, 25 Cliff Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .17 Ac, $540,000; on May. 2, 2021
D. & P. Sayer to Christine Carroll, 86 Creek Rd, Seasonal Residences, .24 Ac, $575,000; on May. 5, 2021
PAC Property Dvlpmnt to Wayne Baas, 15 Broad View Circle, One Family Year-Round Residence, .64 Ac, $450,000; on May. 9, 2021
A. & T. Medici Jr. to Joseph Donnelly jr and Theresa Donnelly, 36 Dogwood Ln S, One Family Year-Round Residence, .83 Ac, $619,000; on May. 11, 2021
Riverhead 11901
N. & E. byAdm Kotlarchuk to Michael Corey and Emilie Corey, Waterview Ct, Residential Vacant Land, .44 Ac, $325,000; on May. 10, 2021
S. Ali to Nicholas Webber and Karen Wolfson, 2102 Cedar Path, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $305,000; on May. 6, 2021
K. Massoud to Tabssum Naheed and Kashafe Hussain, 3505 Willow Pond Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .18 Ac, $415,000; on May. 3, 2021
S. Zilnicki to Allan Zilnicki, Reeves Ave, Field Crops, 22 Ac, $112,000; on May. 13, 2021
NF Development LLC to William Dratel and Sharyn Lawall, 43 Tyler Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .18 Ac, $542,160; on May. 13, 2021
M. & E. Buczynski to Brad Piecuch, 1496 Roanoke Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .45 Ac, $365,000; on May. 11, 2021
D. & S. Dunbar Jr. to Juan Alvarracin and Nancy Alvarracin, 19 Maple Wood Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .48 Ac, $465,000; on May. 9, 2021
R. & M. Carr to 74 East Ave LLC, 741 East Ave Ext, One Family Year-Round Residence, .19 Ac, $225,000; on May. 4, 2021
Aquebogue 11931
M. Velys Jr. to George Belesis and Helen Belesis, 170 Vineyard Way, One Family Year-Round Residence, .78 Ac, $535,000; on May. 9, 2021
Baiting Hollow 11933
A. & M. Fuss to Emmett Fox and Deirdre Folan, 28 Silver Beech Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.56 Ac, $835,000; on May. 12, 2021
W. Polara to Ari Leshans, 356 -16 Oakleigh Ave, Seasonal Residences, .45 Ac, $170,000; on May. 9, 2021
A. Spina to Jeffrey Schmier and Patricia Schmier, 356 -37 Oakleigh Ave, Seasonal Residences, .45 Ac, $180,000; on May. 4, 2021
L. Trust Starke to Brian Redfield and Meagan Redfield, 72 Baiting Hollow Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .91 Ac, $425,000; on May. 5, 2021
Manzi Homes East LLC to Alex Carranza and Karen Carrera, 77 Mastro Ct, Lot 24, One Family Year-Round Residence, .7 Ac, $505,000; on May. 3, 2021
Jamesport 11947
R. & J. Karsten to Harvey Hyman and Nancy Baxter, 53 Dune Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .47 Ac, $680,000; on May. 2, 2021
B. & D. Tishim to David Solowitz and Colleen Solowitz, 242 Manor Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .68 Ac, $725,000; on May. 4, 2021
Lewis & Son Building to Mary Rasor, 174 Manor Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .25 Ac, $551,196; on May. 9, 2021
M. Mott to Asj;eu Wade and Carem Wade, 313 Washington Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .74 Ac, $575,000; on May. 4, 2021
South Jamesport 11970
E. & B. Trusts Gorman to Robert Giarraputo and Diana Giarraputo, 107 Tuts Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .36 Ac, $496,000; on May. 3, 2021
M. Klatt by Exr to John De Ieso and Eileen Nolan, 114 4th St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .44 Ac, $625,000; on May. 13, 2021
T. Higgins to Patricia Morel, 1056 Peconic Bay Blvd, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.22 Ac, $620,000; on May. 12, 2021
Reported by Suffolk Research Service for the period May 1-May 15, 2021
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.