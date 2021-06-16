

Wading River 11792

Kelly Development Corp to Robert Rawdin and Jody Rawdin, p/o 101 Longview Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.13 Ac, $655,500; on May. 4, 2021

Kelly Real Estate Inc to Gregory Simmons and Bridget Caffery, 95 Long View Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .5 Ac, $657,620; on May. 5, 2021

M. & R. Vosburgh to Chelsea Wiley, 25 Cliff Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .17 Ac, $540,000; on May. 2, 2021

D. & P. Sayer to Christine Carroll, 86 Creek Rd, Seasonal Residences, .24 Ac, $575,000; on May. 5, 2021

PAC Property Dvlpmnt to Wayne Baas, 15 Broad View Circle, One Family Year-Round Residence, .64 Ac, $450,000; on May. 9, 2021

A. & T. Medici Jr. to Joseph Donnelly jr and Theresa Donnelly, 36 Dogwood Ln S, One Family Year-Round Residence, .83 Ac, $619,000; on May. 11, 2021

Riverhead 11901

N. & E. byAdm Kotlarchuk to Michael Corey and Emilie Corey, Waterview Ct, Residential Vacant Land, .44 Ac, $325,000; on May. 10, 2021

S. Ali to Nicholas Webber and Karen Wolfson, 2102 Cedar Path, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $305,000; on May. 6, 2021

K. Massoud to Tabssum Naheed and Kashafe Hussain, 3505 Willow Pond Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .18 Ac, $415,000; on May. 3, 2021

S. Zilnicki to Allan Zilnicki, Reeves Ave, Field Crops, 22 Ac, $112,000; on May. 13, 2021

NF Development LLC to William Dratel and Sharyn Lawall, 43 Tyler Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .18 Ac, $542,160; on May. 13, 2021

M. & E. Buczynski to Brad Piecuch, 1496 Roanoke Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .45 Ac, $365,000; on May. 11, 2021

D. & S. Dunbar Jr. to Juan Alvarracin and Nancy Alvarracin, 19 Maple Wood Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .48 Ac, $465,000; on May. 9, 2021

R. & M. Carr to 74 East Ave LLC, 741 East Ave Ext, One Family Year-Round Residence, .19 Ac, $225,000; on May. 4, 2021

Aquebogue 11931

M. Velys Jr. to George Belesis and Helen Belesis, 170 Vineyard Way, One Family Year-Round Residence, .78 Ac, $535,000; on May. 9, 2021

Baiting Hollow 11933

A. & M. Fuss to Emmett Fox and Deirdre Folan, 28 Silver Beech Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.56 Ac, $835,000; on May. 12, 2021

W. Polara to Ari Leshans, 356 -16 Oakleigh Ave, Seasonal Residences, .45 Ac, $170,000; on May. 9, 2021

A. Spina to Jeffrey Schmier and Patricia Schmier, 356 -37 Oakleigh Ave, Seasonal Residences, .45 Ac, $180,000; on May. 4, 2021

L. Trust Starke to Brian Redfield and Meagan Redfield, 72 Baiting Hollow Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .91 Ac, $425,000; on May. 5, 2021

Manzi Homes East LLC to Alex Carranza and Karen Carrera, 77 Mastro Ct, Lot 24, One Family Year-Round Residence, .7 Ac, $505,000; on May. 3, 2021

Jamesport 11947

R. & J. Karsten to Harvey Hyman and Nancy Baxter, 53 Dune Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .47 Ac, $680,000; on May. 2, 2021

B. & D. Tishim to David Solowitz and Colleen Solowitz, 242 Manor Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .68 Ac, $725,000; on May. 4, 2021

Lewis & Son Building to Mary Rasor, 174 Manor Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .25 Ac, $551,196; on May. 9, 2021

M. Mott to Asj;eu Wade and Carem Wade, 313 Washington Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .74 Ac, $575,000; on May. 4, 2021

South Jamesport 11970

E. & B. Trusts Gorman to Robert Giarraputo and Diana Giarraputo, 107 Tuts Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .36 Ac, $496,000; on May. 3, 2021

M. Klatt by Exr to John De Ieso and Eileen Nolan, 114 4th St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .44 Ac, $625,000; on May. 13, 2021

T. Higgins to Patricia Morel, 1056 Peconic Bay Blvd, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.22 Ac, $620,000; on May. 12, 2021

Reported by Suffolk Research Service for the period May 1-May 15, 2021