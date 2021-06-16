Wading River 11792
Landolfi & LomLandolfi to Vladimir Grigoryev and Svetlana Krass, 200 North Side Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .43 Ac, $405,000; on May. 18, 2021
Kelly Development Co to Robert Rawdin and Jody Rawdin, p/o 101 Long Vew Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, , $655,500; on May. 16, 2021
J. Costanzo to Boost Construction Corp, 2346 N Wading River Rd, Residential Vacant Land, .88 Ac, $149,000; on May. 16, 2021
E. Nucatola to George Perros and Katherine Perros, 101 Farm Rd W, One Family Year-Round Residence, .92 Ac, $625,000; on May. 19, 2021
W. & L. Callas to Jeffrey Heins and Jacklyn Heins, 90 Hidden Pond Path, One Family Year-Round Residence, .97 Ac, $635,000; on May. 16, 2021
W. & D. Brayer III to William Ramos and Maryory Ramos, 29 Holly Berry Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .85 Ac, $680,000; on May. 26, 2021
Riverhead 11901
6179 Sound AvenueLLC to Joseph Rizk and Holly Rizk, 6179 Sound Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .92 Ac, $880,000; on May. 18, 2021
R. & S. Rupnick to Michael & Elaine Iodice and James Garrity, 56 Hill Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .46 Ac, $430,000; on May. 17, 2021
R. & A. Minutoli Sr. to Michael Gambelli and Tina Gambelli, 45 Sea Breeze Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .14 Ac, $375,000; on May. 18, 2021
G. & F. Fioretti to Richard Anzalone and Eva Anzalone, 88 Stoneleigh Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .22 Ac, $525,000; on May. 19, 2021
J. Mavellia to 84 Kroemer Avenue LLC, 84 Kroemer Ave, Other Storage, Warehouse and Distribution Facilities, 1.4 Ac, $1,500,000; on May. 20, 2021
507 Sweezy Ave LLC to CAT Associates LLC, 507 Sweezy Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .15 Ac, $255,000; on May. 26, 2021
S. & A. Notaro to Philip Raniello, 648 Roanoke Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .14 Ac, $405,000; on May. 27, 2021
B. Alicea to Neda Lodato, 321 Northville Tpke, One Family Year-Round Residence, .2 Ac, $200,000; on May. 25, 2021
Sirrine & Bro Pavlakis to Mark Antilety and Suzanne Antilety, 363 Howell Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .25 Ac, $365,000; on May. 18, 2021
R. & R. Heller to Donaldo Rivera and Jose Arias Benilla, 868 E Main St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .33 Ac, $400,000; on May. 26, 2021
Pirrera & TarlentinoRE to HREA Riverhead Holdings, 50 E Main St, undefined, .09 Ac, $500,000; on May. 25, 2021
Aquebogue 11931
137 Foxglove Row LLC to Janice Sklarek, 137 Foxglove Row, One Family Year-Round Residence, .25 Ac, $610,000; on May. 17, 2021
K. Bay to Christopher Starr and Christina McDonald, 6 Derby Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.48 Ac, $780,000; on May. 18, 2021
J. Smith to Stephanie Hunter, 103 Jacobs Pl, Residential Vacant Land, .58 Ac, $400,000; on May. 17, 2021
Baiting Hollow 11933
V. & J. Trusts Paladino to Charles Cinone and Maria Cinone, 95 Linda Ln W, One Family Year-Round Residence, .5 Ac, $575,000; on May. 18, 2021
M. Seale to Jenny Bloom, 130 Oak Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .18 Ac, $278,000; on May. 23, 2021
A. & J. Cosentino to Mario Contreras and Mercedes DeContreras, 5 Southfield Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .58 Ac, $695,000; on May. 23, 2021
F. McGuinness to Douglas Terito and Lisa Morris, 70 Wildwood Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .46 Ac, $328,000; on May. 17, 2021
M. Kromhout to Mike Carmody and Samantha-Jean Carmody, 2410 & 2402 River Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, 10.02 Ac, $775,000; on May. 23, 2021
Jamesport 11947
A. & S. Trust Tisch to Stanley Katz and Edith Katz, 76 Water Way, Unit 76, One Family Year-Round Residence, .47 Ac, $785,000; on May. 16, 2021
DC Industries II LLC to North Fork Landholdings, Tuthills Ln, Residential Vacant Land, 1.2 Ac, $200,000; on May. 16, 2021
J. Anderson by Exrs to William Brewer and Annette Brewer, 1125 Main Rd, Acquired Development Rights, 20.25 Ac, $575,000; on May. 20, 2021
J. Anderson by Exrs to William Brewer and Annette Brewer, 1159 Main Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.16 Ac, $575,000; on May. 20, 2021
J. Abbott Jr. to Jeffrey Thurston and Dianna Thurston, 1396 Peconic Bay Blvd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .54 Ac, $915,000; on May. 18, 2021
Reported by Suffolk Research Service for the period May 16-May 31, 2021
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.