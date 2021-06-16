

Wading River 11792

Landolfi & LomLandolfi to Vladimir Grigoryev and Svetlana Krass, 200 North Side Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .43 Ac, $405,000; on May. 18, 2021

Kelly Development Co to Robert Rawdin and Jody Rawdin, p/o 101 Long Vew Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, , $655,500; on May. 16, 2021

J. Costanzo to Boost Construction Corp, 2346 N Wading River Rd, Residential Vacant Land, .88 Ac, $149,000; on May. 16, 2021

E. Nucatola to George Perros and Katherine Perros, 101 Farm Rd W, One Family Year-Round Residence, .92 Ac, $625,000; on May. 19, 2021

W. & L. Callas to Jeffrey Heins and Jacklyn Heins, 90 Hidden Pond Path, One Family Year-Round Residence, .97 Ac, $635,000; on May. 16, 2021

W. & D. Brayer III to William Ramos and Maryory Ramos, 29 Holly Berry Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .85 Ac, $680,000; on May. 26, 2021

Riverhead 11901

6179 Sound AvenueLLC to Joseph Rizk and Holly Rizk, 6179 Sound Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .92 Ac, $880,000; on May. 18, 2021

R. & S. Rupnick to Michael & Elaine Iodice and James Garrity, 56 Hill Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .46 Ac, $430,000; on May. 17, 2021

R. & A. Minutoli Sr. to Michael Gambelli and Tina Gambelli, 45 Sea Breeze Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .14 Ac, $375,000; on May. 18, 2021

G. & F. Fioretti to Richard Anzalone and Eva Anzalone, 88 Stoneleigh Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .22 Ac, $525,000; on May. 19, 2021

J. Mavellia to 84 Kroemer Avenue LLC, 84 Kroemer Ave, Other Storage, Warehouse and Distribution Facilities, 1.4 Ac, $1,500,000; on May. 20, 2021

507 Sweezy Ave LLC to CAT Associates LLC, 507 Sweezy Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .15 Ac, $255,000; on May. 26, 2021

S. & A. Notaro to Philip Raniello, 648 Roanoke Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .14 Ac, $405,000; on May. 27, 2021

B. Alicea to Neda Lodato, 321 Northville Tpke, One Family Year-Round Residence, .2 Ac, $200,000; on May. 25, 2021

Sirrine & Bro Pavlakis to Mark Antilety and Suzanne Antilety, 363 Howell Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .25 Ac, $365,000; on May. 18, 2021

R. & R. Heller to Donaldo Rivera and Jose Arias Benilla, 868 E Main St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .33 Ac, $400,000; on May. 26, 2021

Pirrera & TarlentinoRE to HREA Riverhead Holdings, 50 E Main St, undefined, .09 Ac, $500,000; on May. 25, 2021

Aquebogue 11931

137 Foxglove Row LLC to Janice Sklarek, 137 Foxglove Row, One Family Year-Round Residence, .25 Ac, $610,000; on May. 17, 2021

K. Bay to Christopher Starr and Christina McDonald, 6 Derby Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.48 Ac, $780,000; on May. 18, 2021

J. Smith to Stephanie Hunter, 103 Jacobs Pl, Residential Vacant Land, .58 Ac, $400,000; on May. 17, 2021

Baiting Hollow 11933

V. & J. Trusts Paladino to Charles Cinone and Maria Cinone, 95 Linda Ln W, One Family Year-Round Residence, .5 Ac, $575,000; on May. 18, 2021

M. Seale to Jenny Bloom, 130 Oak Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .18 Ac, $278,000; on May. 23, 2021

A. & J. Cosentino to Mario Contreras and Mercedes DeContreras, 5 Southfield Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .58 Ac, $695,000; on May. 23, 2021

F. McGuinness to Douglas Terito and Lisa Morris, 70 Wildwood Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .46 Ac, $328,000; on May. 17, 2021

M. Kromhout to Mike Carmody and Samantha-Jean Carmody, 2410 & 2402 River Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, 10.02 Ac, $775,000; on May. 23, 2021

Jamesport 11947

A. & S. Trust Tisch to Stanley Katz and Edith Katz, 76 Water Way, Unit 76, One Family Year-Round Residence, .47 Ac, $785,000; on May. 16, 2021

DC Industries II LLC to North Fork Landholdings, Tuthills Ln, Residential Vacant Land, 1.2 Ac, $200,000; on May. 16, 2021

J. Anderson by Exrs to William Brewer and Annette Brewer, 1125 Main Rd, Acquired Development Rights, 20.25 Ac, $575,000; on May. 20, 2021

J. Anderson by Exrs to William Brewer and Annette Brewer, 1159 Main Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.16 Ac, $575,000; on May. 20, 2021

J. Abbott Jr. to Jeffrey Thurston and Dianna Thurston, 1396 Peconic Bay Blvd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .54 Ac, $915,000; on May. 18, 2021

Reported by Suffolk Research Service for the period May 16-May 31, 2021