The Riverhead Town Board will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. today to consider amending two resolutions it adopted at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The resolutions on today’s agenda would amend Resolution 2021-424 and Resolution 2021-431.

Resolution 2021-424 amends Chapter 289, Article IV of the town code (“Parking, Standing and Stopping”) to allow parking by vehicles bearing valid town beach perking permits along Forge Road (aka Dam Road) from the town line to a point 100 feet north of the town line, where parking is otherwise prohibited.

Resolution 2021-431 is a determination of significance under the State Environmental Quality Review Act that a proposed electrical system upgrade for Grangebel Park is a Type II action for purposes of environmental review. The State Environmental Quality Review Act does not require in-depth environmental review for a Type II action. The town board also declared lead agency status in the resolution.

In the notice of special meeting issued late Wednesday afternoon, the town supervisor’s office did not describe the amendments to either resolution. The resolutions were not provided with the notice or posted on the town’s website and the town supervisor’s office could not be reached for further information.

There is a regularly scheduled town board work session today at 10 a.m. at Riverhead Town Hall. The board will not hold a public work session, according to its published agenda, but will hold a closed-door executive session to discuss two items: a potential contempt of court motion and ongoing investigation and a prospective amendment to an agreement with Total Technology.

Total Technology Solutions is a Melville-based information IT firm hired in December 2017 to provide information technology support services to the town for a monthly fee of $3,500. In December 2020, the town board exercised the town’s contractual option to extend the agreement for one year, beginning Jan. 1, under the same terms and conditions.

Interested members of the public may attend and participate in today’s special meeting at Riverhead Town Hall, 200 Howell Avenue or via Zoom at the following link provided in the meeting notice:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84499702361?pwd=MGk2M2xZZEZuQzBpbVZrUVpIa1U1UT09

(Webinar ID: 844 9970 2361 Password: 177535). Zoom access is also available by calling 1-929- 205-6099.

Today’s special meeting may also be viewed live on the town’s website or, for Optimum cable television subscribers, on Channel 22.