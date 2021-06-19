Elizabeth B. Scott of Riverhead died on June 17, 2021 at Southampton Hospital. She was 80 years old.

She was born on Dec. 25, 1940 in Riverhead to Walter and Annie (Evans) Taylor. She graduated from Riverhead High School. She worked at Hazeltine and TruTech. Her hobbies included cooking, singing, dancing and shopping.

She was predeceased by her husband Northern, sons Terrance and Marvin and granddaughter Kendra. She is survived by her children Keith of Alabama, Paula of Riverhead and Craig of Shirley, sister Annie Jackson and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home and a funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. ate the funeral home. Interment will be held at Riverhead Cemetery.