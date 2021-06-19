Louise R. Young of Riverhead died at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead on June 16, 2021 following a valiant battle with cancer. She was 76.

Louise was born in the Bronx, New York on Sept. 3, 1944 to Doris and Irwin Reyer. Louise was affectionately known as “Weezie The Warrior” as a result of how courageously she faced and fought cancer. She never complained and found opportunities to make new friends during this health crisis, including other cancer warriors and the loving and compassionate medical professionals who fought alongside her.

In 1963, Louise met the love of her life, Roland “Sonny” Young, who predeceased her in 2008. Louise and Sonny were soul mates and enjoyed their lives together. Their hobbies included classic car restoration, dancing and enjoying each other, their children and grandchild.

She is survived by her daughter Anita Marie Young, grandson Jack Young, sister Elizabeth Shenay of South Carolina, brother Joseph Reyer of Georgia and brother Robert Reyer of South Carolina. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by her son Richard M. Young in 2009.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 21 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will be held at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m.

Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 22 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery follow at 12 noon.

Visit www.tuthillfh.com to pay tribute to Louise and her family.

Memorial donations to Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, 102 Old Riverhead Rd West, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 would be appreciated by her family and friends.