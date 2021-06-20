Happy Father’s Day!

Congratulations to Chrissy and George Prete of Flanders being first time grandparents. George Anthony was born on June 9, weighing 6 pounds 12 ounces and 21 inches long born to George and Ashley Prete. Needless to say, the family is so excited and Uncles Joe and Nick Prete are enamored with the new addition to the family. They are all over the moon with this little guy.

Meetings and festivities are now starting to open which is wonderful. The Greater Jamesport Civic Association had their in-person meeting yesterday. They announced their 2021 Community Service Award in memory of Janet and Don Doughty. Recipients were William Greene and Nicole David and each were awarded $500 for showing exceptional community service participation.

Great news to share that The Greater Jamesport Civic Association is proud to announce that they were approved by the Town of Riverhead to hold their “Annual Independence Day Celebration,” which will be held at the War Memorial on the grounds of the George Young Community Center (on the corner of Main Road and South Jamesport Ave) on Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. This Independence Day Celebration will include a Color Guard, Patriotic Songs and Guest Speakers. Let’s celebrate America! Their next meeting is scheduled for July 17 at 9:30 a.m. at Jamesport Meeting House. If you have any questions Catherine at 631-722-4145 would be happy to answer.

Congratulations to Matthew Naugles, Logann Carey and Joshua Carey the recipients of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Riverhead Fire Department scholarships that were awarded for the 2021 school year.

The Friends of the Riverhead Free Library planning a photo club nature walk on Thursday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. Meet at Cedar Beach County Park, 3690 Cedar Beach Road, Southold. The genre: full moon and landscaping photography. If you have any questions, please call Adele Wallach at 917-991-5954 or Bob Bebon at 215-962-4766 and they look forward to seeing all shutter bugs!

Check out the “Downtown Reflection Series” Reflection photography by Carole J. Amodeo in the Gish Gallery June 18 through July 31 at the Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main Street in Riverhead. This photo series is a visual delight walking through a series of favorite Long Island downtowns, capturing charms of storefronts and street scenes, The gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturdays 10 am to 4:30 pm. For more information call 631-727-2881, extension 100.

Riverhead Town Historian Georgette Case is working on an exciting new adventure, “Riverhead History Donation Day” to be held on Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Lawn building at 542 East Main Street in Riverhead. Photographs and documents pertaining to families and businesses and other memorabilia from the hamlets in the town are being sought. Information and donation forms are available at Town Hall or on the Town’s website. Appointments are required. Please email the town historian [email protected] or leave a message at the historian’s office 631-369-9717. Only 16 appointments will be available and must be made by Wednesday, June 30. No walk-ins. This is a great way to look for old deeds, savings account books, treasures from the past in your basements, to create a record of our community for future generations.

On a side note, the Suffolk Chapter DAR held their Flag Day program on Friday, June 11 at the War Memorial on the grounds of Pulaski Street School. They were excited to have the program for the 5th grade classes at the school, where they were joined by the NJROTC color guard and members of the Windcrest East Veterans. Thanks to Ann Otten, regent of the Suffolk Chapter NSDAR and members who work on this program as well as many others to enlighten us all.

Don’t forget BINGO is every Thursday at the Riverhead Moose Lodge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Food will be available for purchase and includes pizza, Sabrett hot dogs, tuna salad, egg salad, homemade cake, coffee and a variety of sodas.

Happy Birthday wishes to Scott Thompson, who turns 21, and Liz Stokes on June 21; Wendy Gajowski on June 24; Lenny Van Vliet on June 25; Frank Darrow and Joanne Krajewski on June 28; Connie LaGue on June 29; Robert Bugdin Jr. on July 2; David Sparrow and Peter Krajewski on July 3.

Belated happy 20th anniversary wishes to Marilyn and Justin Winters on June 9.

Happy 24th wedding anniversary to Dan and Yolanda Thompson on June 21; 47th anniversary wishes to Cheryl and Nick Luparella, 48th to Harry and Louise Wilkinson and happy 53rd to Pat and Joe Gadzinski on June 22 and to Bill and Maureen Sanok on June 29. Enjoy your day!

Get well wishes to Bill Bilski, Ann Lennon, Ellen Kramer, Jim Zaleski and Joan Fleischman.

Summer is here and we experienced a few days of it and so enjoy the fresh fruits and vegetables, the beaches, and your favorite summer activities. So, enjoy the lazy, hazy days of summer! Make the best of it.

