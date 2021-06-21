Stanley “Buddy” Joseph Wowak Jr. of Calverton died on May 30, 2021 at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 90 years old.

He was born on Dec. 18, 1930 in Riverhead to Josephine and Stanley Wowak Sr. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1948. He then served in the U.S. Marines from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean War. He graduated from the Computer Institute in 1960.

He was predeceased by his wife Rita, brother Hilary and sister-in-law Linda. He is survived by his children Karen (Tom), Daniel, Michael and David (Rossana), brother Richard, sisters Joy and Susan (Walter), sister-in-law Carol, grandchildren Alyssa (Tommy), Ryan (Yitong), Laura (Kevin), James, Justina (Fredrik), Joseph and Elisabeth and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.