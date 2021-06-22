Evelyn Hughes of Riverhead died on June 20, 2021 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 73 years old.

She was born on July 21, 1947 in Richmond, Virginia to Mary (Aggerston) and John Dean. She worked in environmental services at Southampton Hospital.

She was a member of the Unity Baptist Church for more than 50 years. Her hobbies included traveling, exercising, cooking, casinos and family time.

She was predeceased by her husband Clayborne and stepsons Clayton and Craig. She is survived by her children Tracey Holloway of Maryland and Tremayne of Riverhead, stepchildren Carlton of Virginia and Vanessa Bosley of New Jersey, siblings Jimmy Dean and Vernessa Johnson and grandchildren Jasmine Lamison and Christine Holloway.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held on Friday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck with a funeral service to begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Riverhead cemetery.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.