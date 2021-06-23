Donna A. Livoti (née Halusic) of Flanders died on June 20, 2021 at her home. She was 75 years old.

She received a nursing degree in 1966 from Queens General Hospital Center and her master’s in nursing from Adelphi University. She worked as a registered nurse for Eastern Suffolk BOCES in Westhampton from 1992 to 2000.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years Thomas, daughter Marissa and brother Edward Gene (Lorraine) Halusic. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Halusic.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, June 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. A luncheon will be held afterwards at the St. John’s school building adjacent to the Church.

Memorial donations may be made to the East End Hospice.