John A. Lepanto of Riverhead died on June 21, 2021 at the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook. He was 93 years old.

He was born in the Bronx on Nov. 13, 1927 the son of Anthony and Cristina (Marcone) Lepanto. He earned a GED and served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947.

He was predeceased by his wife Gloria Josephine and son, Peter. He is survived his children, Cristina Gleicher, John Lepanto and Anthony Lepanto, and by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, June 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A mass will be held on Tuesday, June 29 at 10:45 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York.