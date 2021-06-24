The Riverhead Central School District has launched websites to allow the community to view what art and music students have created over the last year online.

The Art in Action website showcases students’ visual art broken up by class and grade level. Usually, an Art in Action event would happen during the spring in-person, but the district’s art department was hesitant to plan an in-person event because of the coronavirus So they banded together and set up a virtual experience instead.

“I think it’s a good way to showcase their work, even if it’s just a couple of the photos of the things that they made,” said Selena Pagliaro, a ceramics and studio art teacher. “I think it’s important that they see people appreciate their work… The kids are excited to see their work as well as the work of other students.”

The coronavirus threw a loop for schools this past year, and that was no exception for the arts. Most students since September started in a hybrid format and then moved back to fully in-person, while others remained at home and did virtual learning throughout the whole school year. This presented a challenge for Riverhead’s art and music teachers, who had to navigate how to teach music socially distanced and with masks.

“The arts had to adjust like everybody else and learn how to use virtual platforms,” said Jason Rottkamp, the district’s director of fine arts. “When the pandemic started we were all virtual and we were doing things out of our comfort zone, but everyone worked together and came up with ideas and brainstormed the best ways to keep kids engaged.”

The ensembles and performers in the district’s elementary schools, Pulaski Street school and middle school ended up recording their concerts, which were edited into videos by their teachers and available on the spring concert website. High school students were able to perform in-person this year with a live audience.