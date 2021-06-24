Two gunshots were fired at a house on Trout Brook Lane last night, although nobody was injured, according to Riverhead Police.
Police received a call of a disturbance with possible gunshots in the area from the homeowner at approximately 10:13 p.m.. Patrol officers responded and upon canvassing the area found spent shell casings in front of the house, police said in a press release. Later, detectives found two spent rounds within the house.
The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the town police at 631-727-4500.
