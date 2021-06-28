Mary Ann (Slattery) Mauceri of Cutchogue, formerly of Smoke Rise, New Jersey, died on June 19, 2021. She was 56 years old.

She was born on July 5, 1964 in Mineola, New York to Maureen and John Slattery. She graduated from Kinnelon High School in 1982. She received a bachelors in business administration from St. Bonaventure University in 1986.

She worked as a portfolio specialist for Morgan Stanley in Riverhead. Her hobbies included spending time with her sons, spending time at the Peconic Bay, going to the movies, eating dinner with others and spending time with family, friends and loved ones.

She is survived by her sons Christopher and Matthew, both of Cutchogue, parents of Cutchogue, brother John Jr. (Jacqueline Larsen) of Cutchogue and sister Patty Ann Hamblen (Eric) of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 2 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 would be appreciated.