An air quality health advisory is in effect for Wednesday, the State Department of Environmental Conservation announced this afternoon.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow on Long Island and in New York City.

The pollutant of concern is ozone. The air quality index is expected to reach 105, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, especially young children and those who have respiratory disease (such as asthma).

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott advises that all residents, especially young children, seniors, those who exercise or are involved in strenuous outdoor work, and those with pre-existing respiratory or heart problems, limit strenuous outdoor activity. Ozone levels are often elevated after 12 noon through early evening on hot, sunny days.

When outdoor levels of ozone are elevated, going indoors will usually reduce your exposure. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing should consider consulting their doctor.

A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to reach 104. A heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any

length of time.

Riverhead Town will have a cooling center open again tomorrow at the Senior and Human Resource Center, 60 Shade Tree Lane, Aquebogue, from 9 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.