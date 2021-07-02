Robert J. Jones of Southold died on June 27, 2021. He was 74 years old.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1946 in Jamaica, Queens to Margaret (Loecher) and William Jones. He graduated from Walt Whitman High School in Huntington. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1967 where he attained the rank of EN3 and the National Defense Service Medal. After his service, he went on to become a multi-tradesman working in construction and maintenance.

He was predeceased by his brother William Jones. He is survived by his daughters Jacqueline of Huntington Station and Michele Sasso (Joey) of Huntington Station and grandchildren Joseph Sasso, Frankie Sasso and Jaxon Roman.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment with U.S. Navy honors will be held at Calverton National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.