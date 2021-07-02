Timothy L. Crump of Mastic, formerly of Riverhead and Greenport, died on June 24, 2021 at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. He was 67 years old.

He was born on Feb. 24, 1954 in Riverhead to Louise Crump. As a teenager he was known as “dog man” for his love of animals. He worked at Mattituck Sanitation and Morris Cesspool. His hobbies included lottery scratch offs and family.

He is survived by his siblings Barbara Booker, Shirley Carter, Ollie, Sally Easter and Lois Langhorne.

Cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.