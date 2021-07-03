A blood drive to honor ex-Chief Scott Lambeck will be held on Saturday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Flanders Fire Department.
Hero sandwiches from Meetinghouse Deli will be served and a raffle for two hours at The All Star bowling alley will be held.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome if social distancing permits. To make an appointment visit www.nybc.org or call 1(800)933-2566.
COVID-19 protocols require donors to wear a face mask or covering, have their temperature taken and have been symptom-free for the last 14 days. If a potential donor has had COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive or are under self-quarantine restrictions then they may not donate.
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.