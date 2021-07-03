A blood drive to honor ex-Chief Scott Lambeck will be held on Saturday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Flanders Fire Department.

Hero sandwiches from Meetinghouse Deli will be served and a raffle for two hours at The All Star bowling alley will be held.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome if social distancing permits. To make an appointment visit www.nybc.org or call 1(800)933-2566.

COVID-19 protocols require donors to wear a face mask or covering, have their temperature taken and have been symptom-free for the last 14 days. If a potential donor has had COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive or are under self-quarantine restrictions then they may not donate.