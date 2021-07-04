Happy Fourth of July! It’s a great day to celebrate — fireworks, family reunions, concerts, picnics, parades and baseball games. A date to commemorate the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. Happy birthday America!

Lisa Dabrowski, daughter of Conrad and Mary of Riverhead, will be portraying Abigail Adams, Americas second First Lady in complete historic attire, in a staged live reading of Alan Stewart’s “John and Abigail-A Love Story” with a live reading of the letters written between John and Abigail, in an outdoor setting on the lawn of Southold Free Library’s Pocket Park, in Southold on Saturday, July 10 at 11 a.m. Philip Reichert will return as our nation’s second President John Adams. This piece is written and directed by Alan Stewart, who will also be performing as the narrator. Admission free.

Mike Pankowski, a Riverhead resident and Suffolk County American Legion Commander recently was recognized for his two years serving as commander during 2017-2019. Each commander is recognized at a testimonial dinner. Because of the pandemic crisis it was delayed but not forgotten. This year it was held on June 26 at Joseph Loeffler Post in Brentwood where 100 guests attended. Mike is quite involved with the American Legion on the county level. He is district chair for the oratorical contest across Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. In the contest, high school students have 8 to 10 minutes to recite the Constitution from memory, with no microphone or props. Then the students must be prepared to give a five-minute oration on one of four selected constitutional amendments. Students compete for cash prizes on county, district and state level competitions. In the month of December all high school students are welcome to participate and this project draws a large crowd. As you can see Mike Pankowski heads this project to the fullest. Sounds awesome!

The Teeny Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 11 at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. This event will be hybrid with nominees attending in person, performers performing LIVE and its all available on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/teenyawards with featured host Gianna Volpe, as well as, presenters and performers from select schools. It’s a great event to watch and see how high school students in our area are so talented, dedicated and excited to be on stage and performing for their schools and communities to enjoy. The Teeny Awards will also be honoring the technical recognition students for their work in the productions. Kudos to Kasia Klimiuk, Teeny Awards coordinator for East End Arts Council for all her hard work in making this affair special for the recipients.

The River’s Edge, at the Riverhead Moose Lodge on Madison Street is open every Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 5 p.m. The outdoor kitchen is open Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Enjoy live music both Friday and Saturday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. Bring a friend, relax and enjoy.

Check out the Reflextions in Grangebel Park on Saturday, July 17 enjoying pop-up art in a walkable outdoor gallery with various forms of light art sculptures and a walk-through black light mural which is absolutely breathtaking when the sun sets. The artwork is on display during the daylight hours and open daily to the public but the evening viewing is magnificent. You can check their website ReflextionsRiverhead.com. A family-oriented and enjoyable affair and truly a walk in the park.

The Riverhead Elks Lodge is having their popular annual fundraiser “Lobster and Chicken Barbecue” on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. Only 200 tickets are available, so get your tickets now! You can call 631-727-2027 or go to the lodge at 1239 East Main Street on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., on Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 3 to 7 p.m. or Sundays from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $50. The menu is a whole lobster, half-chicken, shrimp cocktail, potato salad, corn on the cob, baked beans, cucumber salad, roll, watermelon, wine, beer and soda. If you want just the chicken and not lobster the tickets are $35. Music will be provided by DJ Stephanie, and there will be raffles and a 50/50. Takeout available beginning at 4 p.m.

The Friends of the Riverhead Free Library will be holding a Community Photo Contest once again. The Riverhead Photo Club is managing the 2021 contest for the Friends organization. Their theme is “A World Rediscovered” and involves photos in four categories. Entrants from adult to students in K-12 are encouraged to submit photos depicting landscapes, nature/wildlife/, MACRO/still life and portraits of people/pets. Submission dates are July 12 through Aug. 7 on a first-come, first-serve basis as entries are limited to 100 total photos. Individuals can choose any category but are limited to two images. Entry fee is $20 for one and $30 for two photos. Entries must be submitted on line through the photo club website https//riverheadphotoclub.org/contests/register.html. Also, the entrants must be prepared to provide a framed print for display (maximum 24 inches one side) ready for hanging in the Overton Gallery. Virtual judging will be at the end of August (no cash prizes) with the exhibit going live on October 1.

The Southampton Youth Bureau will be holding two sessions of Discovery Days, a mini camp series at Southampton Youth Services, 1370a Majors Path. Monday through Thursday 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. with lots of fun-filled theme field trips, arts and crafts, games and activities and more. The first session opens to the public grades 5-8 8 from July 19 to July 29 and the second session for grades K-4 is from Aug. 2 to Aug. 12. The two-week program is $50. Space is limited and social distancing is required. For more information, call 631-702-2425.

Can people have real superpowers? Is a spider web stronger than steel? These questions and more will be answered at the Southampton Youth Bureau for summer STEAM session on superhero science, providing kids with a chance to learn more through experiments and projects. This summer fun experience will be held Monday through Thursday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Southampton Youth Services, 1370a Majors Path. The first session for grades K-4 takes place July 6-15 and the second session for grades 5-8 takes Aug. 16-26. Program cost is $50 for two weeks. Space is limited and social districting os required. Call 631-702 2425 for more information.

Would you like to be a Butterfly Effect Project Ambassador? Would you like to give back to the community while empowering young girls? If this sounds like something you would like to do, there is training this summer for a total of 20 hours. They will work around your schedule as needed. If interested contact them at [email protected] or call 631-591-0759 with your name, where you live and availability for training (days, nights, weekends etc.). Executive Director Tia Fulford looks forward to your call.

Looking for something to do this summer? Mark your calendars for the free event “Dances in the Park” every Monday evening starting Aug. 2 and continuing through Aug. 30. Enjoy the fun in Mitchell Park in Greenport. Kick up your heels or bring a chair/blanket and sit and relax for the 7:30 p.m. performers, which include Wintson Irie, Cravin Band, Southbound, No Request Band and The Motown Band in that order. Just think how wonderful to dance under the stars. It’s a fun-filled time for the whole family. Free!

Happy Birthday wishes on July 4 to Matthew Naugles, who turns 18, Alex Raynor who turns 14 and Eddie Raffel, who turns 77 years old; Happy Birthday to Sandra Hynds on July 6; to John Andresen, who turns a handsome 80 years old on July 7; to Sue Cheshire, celebrating her 70th on July 8; Connie Kwasna and Sydney Coalson (number 14) on July 9; Andre Kosianowski on July 12; Jeremy Carey turns 16 on July 13; Joe Gadzinski and Kurt Harrison on July 14; Steve Beal and Dee Muma on July 15; Mary Ellen Harkin on July 16 and Larry Danowski on July 17.

Happy wedding anniversary wishes to Andy and Mary Mitchell who will celebrate 11 years on July 4; Gen and Bernie Hettrick celebrate 60 years and June and John Behr on July 7; Laurie and Kevin Zanieski on July 10. Enjoy your day.

Get well wishes to Lori Slanina, Joan Fleischman, John Andresen, Jim Zaleski and Robert Sproston.

The Riverhead Central School District welcomes new Superintendent of Schools Dr. Augustine Tornatore to our community. The board of education will be hosting an informal meet and greet on Tuesday, July 6 in the high school cafeteria following the board meeting. Light refreshments will be served. The board meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Keep enjoying the lazy, hazy days of summer!

Got news to share? Send it to Kathy by email to [email protected], write to her at 124 Kings Drive, Riverhead NY 11901 or call her at 631-727-6148. “Around Town” will appear on RiverheadLOCAL on the first and third Sunday of the month.