Edward R. Mullen of Riverhead died on July 1, 2021 at his home. He was 81 years old.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1939 in Queens to Helen (Carroll) and Matthew Mullen. He graduated with a bachelors degree in accounting from St. John’s University. He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

He worked with the Local 638 for over 50 years. He was a member of St. Johns Parish. His hobby was golf.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy (O’Connor), children Edward Jr., Kathleen and Keri Schmidt (Scott), grandchildren Nikolas, Zak, Codi, Shannon, Christopher, Madeline, Kyra, Kaelin and Connor and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, July 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral service and mass will be held on Thursday, July 8 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will be held at Wading River Cemetery. Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.