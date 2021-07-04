Mary Frances Yarusso of Riverhead, formerly of Smithtown, died on June 30, 2021. She was 76 years old

She was born on Feb. 1, 1945. She taught preschool at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Smithtown and later Kindergarten at William Sidney Mount Elementary. She earned recognition in “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers” in 2002 and 2005.

She volunteered at Peconic Bay Medical Center for 18 years and served as secretary and president of the auxiliary and was a member of the board of directors. She was also secretary and treasurer at the Long Island Council of Auxiliaries. During the summer she would volunteer at Camp Adventure and was part of the kitchen crew and was known as the “Queen of the S’mores.” In recognition of her years of service to others, she was awarded the 2013 Community Service Award by the New York State Union of Teachers.

She was a Cub Scout, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, class parent, and CCD instructor for which she received the Pius X Achievement Award from the Diocese of Rockville Centre. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and Minister of Consolation at St. John the Evangelist in Riverhead. Her hobbies included hosting family, friends and foreign exchange students and cooking and hosting holiday and sports team gatherings.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years Tony, children Amanda Horan (Michael), Ellen VanderWey (Scott), Mariah Duffy (Daniel), Anthony (Denise) and Daniel (Bridget), nine grandchildren and siblings Sylvia Jane Wafler (Ray), Thaddeus Robert Walsh, Mark John Walsh (Tina) and Joseph Linus Walsh (Wendy).

The family will receive visitors on Monday, July 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. Closing prayers will be held on Tuesday, July 6 from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Memorial donations to East End Hospice or Kids Need More would be appreciated.