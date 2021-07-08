Bette J. Dick (Thomas) of Riverhead died on July 3, 2021 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 74 years old.

She was born on May 24, 1947 in Glen Cove to George Thomas and Dorothy Black. She worked as a branch administrative assistant for a bank.

She was predeceased by her sister Barbara Thomas and husband Robert C. She is survived by her son Andrew Dick, grandchildren Tyler and Cameron and brother George William Thomas.

Cremation was private. To pay tribute to the family, visit the funeral home website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.