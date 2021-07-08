Louis D. Cork, Jr. of Calverton died on July 7, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 87 years old.

He was born on Dec. 30, 1933 in Brooklyn to Louis D. Cork Sr. and Mary Adamenas. He graduated from high school. and served in the U.S. Air Force.

He was a retired NYC Police Officer. He was a flying enthusiast and had his aviation license. He also instructed air craft control and warning squadron. He was a member of the civil air patrol and a longtime member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Riverhead. He also participated in local politics.

He was predeceased by his wife Elaine and son Stephen L. He is survived by his daughters Melinda Young and Kimberly Kennedy, grandchildren Krystal (Michael) Foschi, Michael Young and Zachary Kennedy, two great-grandchildren and step-sister Evelyn.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, July 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held during this visitation at 7 p.m. A funeral procession will begin on Tuesday, July 13 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery with military honors.