Support a good cause and join a virtual 5K or one mile fun run to support the Dashan J. Briggs Foundation from Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 15.

Races will be completed individually and results are submitted after completion. To find local courses, use the USATF website. All registrants will receive a t-shirt and raffles will also be available for purchase during checkout.

The 5K will cost $30 to register and the one mile fun run will cost $10. To register for either event, visit the race’s website. All proceeds from the event will go to the Dashan J. Briggs Foundation.

The Dashan J. Briggs Foundation was founded in 2021 in honor of Technical Sergeant Dashan Briggs who died on March 15, 2018 while serving in the New York State Air National Guard in Iraq. The proceeds will fund a scholarship for Riverhead High School students and future workshops and seminars to teach important life skills such as car maintenance, finances, cooking classes and more.

For questions about the event, email [email protected]