Charles F. Marks of Riverhead died on July 7, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 87 years old.

He was born on Jan. 2, 1934 in Hazard, Kentucky to Lee and Georgia (Coracette) Marks. He graduated from Hazard High School.

He was the owner of the Colonial Shoppe in Riverhead. His hobbies included cooking, fishing, working on his car, his grandchildren and gardening.

He was predeceased by his wife Marcia. He is survived by his children Bobby (Kim) of Speonk and Michael and grandchildren Alex and Sydney.

Cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.