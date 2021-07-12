JoAnne Daley of Riverhead died on May 19, 2020 at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 84 years old.

She was born on July 19, 1935 in Lindenhurst to Charles and Veronica Berberich. She worked as a secretary for EW Howell in Babylon. Her hobbies included ceramics and reading.

She was predeceased by her husband Vincent. She is survived by her children Joyce Austin, Vincent and David, sister Veronica Schmid, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial will be held on Tuesday, July 20 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery.