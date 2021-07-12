Richard D. Edwards of Riverhead died on July 8, 2021 at Hamptons Center in Southampton. He was 88 years old.

He was born on Sept. 2, 1932 in Eastport to Benjamin and Margaret (Steigler) Edwards. He graduated from Eastport High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956.

He worked as a carpenter. He was a member of the Flanders Mens Club, Riverhead Moose Lodge and Polish Town Civic Association. His hobby was RVing.

He was predeceased by his wife Patricia. He is survived by his son Richard of North Carolina.

A graveside service and interment were held July 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.