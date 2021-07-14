Irene D. Barkley of Bellport formerly of Riverhead died on July 11, 2021 at LI Community Hospital in Bellport. She was 60 years old.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1961 in Riverhead to Jeff and Agnes (White) Parrish. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1979.

She worked as a certified nurse’s aide at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. Her hobbies included travel and taking care of people.

She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband Johnnie of Bellport, children Niya Parrish of Bellport, Nina Parrish of Bellport, Nacda Barkley of Bellport and Nadayza of Bellport and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, July 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A second memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 17 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ with funeral service to begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Riverhead Cemetery.