Arthur V. Krafve of Riverhead died on Jan. 24, 2020. He was 75 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will follow visitation at the Funeral Home and will be officiated by Caren Heacock.

Interment will follow at Laurel Cemetery.