Photo: Peter Blasl

Two teenage girls who ran away from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead on Feb. 18 have been located unharmed and returned to the facility, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release this afternoon.

A third girl who went missing at the same time, Vanessa D’Angelo, 16, was located Feb. 20 in Nassau County, Riverhead Police said in a press release Thursday.

Denise Civiletti
Denise Civiletti
Denise Civiletti