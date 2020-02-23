Two teenage girls who ran away from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead on Feb. 18 have been located unharmed and returned to the facility, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release this afternoon.

A third girl who went missing at the same time, Vanessa D’Angelo, 16, was located Feb. 20 in Nassau County, Riverhead Police said in a press release Thursday.