Shoreham-Wading River schools are closed today after district officials learned that a high school staff member’s spouse is suspected of infection with coronavirus.

The district has been in contact with the Suffolk County Department of Health and while we await confirmation and guidance from them we have decided to cancel classes at all schools today out of an abundance of caution, a district spokesperson said.

Some students had already arrived at school when the decision was made. Buses still in transit were turned around.

The school district will utilize one of its unused snow days for the closing, according to a notice posted on the district’s website Friday, detailing contingency plans. There is one additional unused snow day available before additional school closing days would begin replacing other planned days off, including Superintendent’s Conference Day April 28, the Friday before Memorial Day weekend on May 22, and then the spring break days from April 9 to 14.

The district is exploring other “digital learning options” in the event of a larger closure, according to a letter sent to parents Friday. These options include Google Classroom and other learning platforms like I-Ready and ALEKS.

School district superintendent Gerard Poole told parents to expect another call today with more information once it becomes available.

Suffolk County’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was announced yesterday, a man in his 40s who was transferred from Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport to Southampton Hospital on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

