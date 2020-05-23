How should the school district deal with what will certainly be a prolonged period of financial pain as a result of the coronavirus crisis? Staff cuts? Program cuts/consolidations?

The coronavirus has impacted education in unimaginable ways. With so much unknown at this time, it is difficult to say exactly what to do. Once the guidelines, regulations and expert recommendations are clear, then we can determine a plan. Our goal is to transition back into the classroom as soon as possible., in the safest and most effective way for students and staff. As a district, we need to continuously evaluate and keep things tight, extremely tight.

Do you favor the district asking voters to approve a revised capital construction plan to increase classroom capacity? If not, how should the district deal with overcrowded classrooms?

Our students and teachers are the greatest asset to our district. Although current times are challenging, EDUCATION and CLASSROOM SIZING are still a priority. It is clear overcrowding is an issue and a real solution that benefits the education and safety of our students and educators, is most important. The failed bond in February speaks volumes to how the taxpayers feel about capital construction at this time. The BOE and district need to look at innovative realistic options/solutions. During this Global Pandemic, with so much unknown, the BOE needs to be sensitive to the community and fiscally responsible to the taxpayers. Look around our town, businesses are closed, homes are for sale. Talk to your neighbor, they are losing their jobs, furloughed, salary cuts, mortgages and property taxes can not be paid. We can not close our eyes to this! Now is not the time to ask for much of anything.

Other than the financial stress brought about by the coronavirus crisis, what is the most pressing issue facing Riverhead Central School District? How do you think the board of education should address this issue?

Prior to COVID-19 Riverhead has had a few “distractions” that took a tremendous amount of time and attention (still) away from education and this GREAT district. Now more than ever, the FOCUS needs to be on the success of our students, teachers, best practices. We need to take a serious look at rebuilding trust and communication throughout our schools. In an ideal situation, to go back to core values, we start by creating a forum to hear from students, educators, staff, administrators, parents, community, taxpayers, etc.

~What do you want from your district?

~What would you like to achieve?

What are the top three things you’d like to accomplish as a board member?

The top three things as a current BOE trustee seeking re-election are:

establishing a cohesive board with focus on achievable goals build a trusting and transparent relationship with teachers and community maintain a FISCAL responsibility to the taxpayers.

What’s the best thing about Riverhead schools?

The best thing about Riverhead schools is the sense of knowing that we can come together during times of crisis. We support each other through every obstacle with a goal of improving our district.

What needs the most improvement in Riverhead schools?

We need to RESUSCITATE THE HEART OF THE DISTRICT! We have the capability to create a TOP TIER district where families move to because it is Riverhead.

Are you running in this election as part of a “team”? If so, which other candidate(s) are you running with?

Did not answer.

Will you accept financial or in-kind support from the teachers’ union?

I am not accepting financial support from the RCFA in this election but will accept positive, in-kind support.