Riverhead High School has 87 new student members of the National Foreign Language Honor Society. The students were inducted during a virtual ceremony.

To be eligible to join students had to maintain an average grade of 90 or better for three consecutive years in a language, a cumulative average grade of 85 or above for the current school year with no failures and display exemplary conduct.

Of the new members, 51 were honored for their studies in Spanish, eight for Latin and 28 for French.

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release