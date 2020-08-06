Irene G. Maltese of Ridge, formerly of Southold and Riverhead, died on Aug. 4, 2020 at her home. She was 77 years old.

She was born on April 26, 1943 in Manhasset to Thomas and Irene (Hope) Kidney. She graduated from Northport High School in 1961.

She worked as artist and owned Creative Collections in Cutchogue. She was a member of Red Hats, and volunteered at Saint Anthony’s Thrift Shop in Rocky Point. Her hobbies included arts, crafts and antiques.

She was predeceased by her husband Thomas in 2008. She is survived by her children Melissa Pease of California, Charles of Selden, Barbara of Southold and Christina Doremus of Riverhead, siblings Cliff Kidney and Barbara Galileo, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.