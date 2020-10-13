Fire districts across New York will hold public hearings on their proposed 2021 budgets on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The Riverhead Fire District has proposed a $5,327,930 budget for 2021, an increase of $33,491 (.6.2%) over the current year’s appropriations of $5,294,439. The proposed real property tax levy will increase 1.56% to $4,912,580, in 2021. See RFD proposed 2021 budget.

The Riverhead Fire District will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Riverhead Fire Department Headquarters, 540 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead.

The Wading River Fire District is proposing spending of $3,252,500 in 2021, an increase of $49,065 (1.5%) over 2020. The proposed property tax levy for 2021 is $3,251,000, a 1.53% increase over the 2020 property tax levy. See WRFD 2021 proposed budget.

Wading River Fire District’s budget hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at fire department headquarters, 1503 North Country Road, Wading River.

The Jamesport Fire District proposes spending of $ 958,413.76 in 2021, an increase of $25,603.28 (2.7%) over 2020 appropriations of $932,810.48. The property tax levy in the Jamesport Fire District will increase to $867,418 in 2021, a 2.47% increase over the 2020 tax levy of $846,476. See JFD 2021 proposed budget.

The Jamesport Fire District will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Fire Department headquarters at 25 Manor Lane, Jamesport.

The Manorville Fire District has proposed a 2021 budget of

$2,009,723, up from $1,970,000. The tax levy will increase 1.65% from $1,863,900 in 2020 to $1,894,723 in 2021. See MFD 2021 proposed budget.

Manorville’s budget hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at fire department headquarters, 14 Silas Carter Road, Manorville.

The Flanders Fire District has proposed a budget of $752,042.74 for 2021, an increase of 1.5% over the 2020 budget of $740,928.74. The district’s property tax levy will increase by 1.8% to $622,042.74.

Flanders Fire District’s budget hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and the Flanders Fire Department Headquarters, 19 Firehouse Lane, Flanders. See FFD 2021 proposed budget.

State law requires the boards of fire commissioners to adopt an annual budget by Nov. 4. The commissioners may make changes to the proposed budget before they adopt final budgets.