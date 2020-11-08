A 41-year-old Riverhead woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on County Road 51 early this morning. The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and has been charged with driving while intoxicated, Southampton Town Police said.

Police said Liliana Ner-Reyes, 41, was a passenger in a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Juan Carlos Sapon-Torres, 27, of Mastic Beach, southbound on County Road 51, when the SUV left the roadway just south of Suffolk County Community College and crashed into a metal pole.

Police received a call about the crash at 2:28 a.m., according to a press release.

Responding officers removed Ner-Reyes from the vehicle and performed CPR until Flanders-Northampton Ambulance arrived and transported her to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Sapon-Torres, who was seriously injured, was airlifted by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. He was charged with DWI, according to the press release.

Southampton Town Police detectives responded to the scene to investigate, assisted by New York State Police, who responded to assist with accident reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-702-2230.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.