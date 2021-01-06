The Long Island Cares mobile Food Pantry will distribute a free three-day supply of food to residents in need at Riverhead Free Library Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

The drive-up and walk-up food distribution takes place at the library on the first Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon.

Individuals can only pick up for their own family and cannot pick up for multiple families. You cannot pick-up for multiple families.

No identification is required to pick up your supply of food.

This program is in partnership with Riverhead Free Library. Call the library’s children’s reference desk at 631-727-3228 ext. 120 or email [email protected]

Scheduled distribution dates so far:

Thursday, Jan. 7

Thursday, Feb. 4

Thursday, March 4

Thursday, April 1

Thursday, May 6

Thursday, June 3

All distributions will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

Riverhead Free Library is located at 330 Court Street, Riverhead (entrance is on Osborn Avenue just south of the railroad tracks).