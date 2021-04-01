People caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and dementia may attend a virtual workshop on Wednesday, April 7 from 12 to 1 p.m. hosted by Peconic Bay Medical Center.
Elizabeth Robles and James Lolis will lead the event and will discuss tips for caring at home as well as caregiving for a loved one in a residential facility.
To view the event on Facebook Live, click here.
Elizabeth Robles is the Community Education Manager with Alzheimer’s Association and James Lolis is the Medical Director of the Northwell Health Physician Partners Geriatric and Palliative Medicine office in New Hyde Park.
For more information about the event, contact Vincent Ortolani at [email protected] or call (631)548-6259.
