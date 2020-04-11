I have always maintained that life can change in a New York minute and we don’t see it coming.

For most of us, March heralded thoughts of spring. The clock was turned back adding light to our days—and bonus, Mother Nature was cooperating. We spotted bright yellow daffodils and purple crocus breaking through the dark hard earth signaling new life—and it was coming, or so we thought.

Remember the aforementioned New York minute?

Bam!! We found ourselves amid an unprecedented frightening pandemic that originated in Wuhan China. Our thoughts turned from spring to a mysterious highly contagious coronavirus that was sweeping through Europe.

The COVID-19 virus touched down in Seattle Washington on January 21. On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency. I felt like I was part of the frantic crowd in a sci fi movie.

Our world tilted.

Long gone were the thoughts of bright yellow daffodils and purple crocus; instead we were filled with fear, anxiety and foreboding. Within a couple weeks we learned that New York City was the epicenter of the virus. Life as we knew it came to a screeching halt.

And folks reacted.

The movie titled: “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” comes to mind. For the content of this column, I will take poetic license and rearrange these words

The Bad.

I was taking the virus seriously, but not panicking. I am not the “first flake of snow or threat of storm” food-stasher. A few days into this crisis, I needed to go food shopping. But wait…the words “food shopping” morphed into “food scavenging.”

As the number of cases began to increase so did panic buying. At this juncture, “non-essential” businesses were still open. Yet, paper products, soups, pasta and especially toilet paper were nowhere to be found. I still haven’t figured out the toilet paper thing, this is a respiratory virus.

Gun owners stockpiled ammunition. I turned to social media to shed some light on this phenomenon. I quipped to a friend that perhaps they wanted to guard their toilet paper. The reasoning was for protection — from?

Reports that unscrupulous folks were buying up hand sanitizer, masks, and other necessary supplies and selling it on the black market for triple the cost was troubling. I watched a video of a gal loading cartons of coveted toilet paper into the trunk of her car. Was she a profiteer or bringing supplies to a nursing home?

As houses of worship began closing their doors, non-essential businesses were ordered to close, the stock market took a nose- dive and the unbelievable became believable.

This was the new reality—an uncomfortable one at that. Empty churches, empty streets and folks sheltering in place—maybe.

Ugly—made its face known.

With horror, I read that Dan Patrick, the Lieutenant Governor of Texas suggested that senior citizens would be willing to sacrifice their lives in exchange for preserving the economy. Well, he doesn’t speak for me. Folks of a certain age, those with compromised immune systems or the disabled are expendable so that Wall Street may live? Unconscionable!

Governor Andrew Cuomo responded: “My mother is not expendable, and your mother is not expendable, and our brothers and sisters are not expendable and we’re not going to accept a premise that human life is disposable.”

And folks listened and there was good…so much good.

The doctors, nurses, pharmacists, police officers, fire department and healthcare workers were always my hero’s—more so now. They are the soldiers and generals in a battle with COVID-19 whose tactical moves have never been seen.

But there are others: The postal workers, delivery services, truck drivers, grocery clerks, custodial personnel —those we may never thought of as heroes. Yet, they are showing up and risking their lives so we can continue with some normalcy.

Restaurants are open for take-out only. Many healthy folks are helping seniors with food shopping.

Kudos to our local publications and their journalists who are inundated with information. They continue to sort it out to bring us the latest updates.

We are living in a new reality; we may be realizing how little control we have. (Hard for control-freaks like me!) But wait …there are new choices, new ways of doing things.

Our teachers are holding online classes.

Our houses of worship started to hold online services so we could stay connected spiritually.

We began taking walks when we tired of binge-watching our shows.

Famous recording and local artists were streaming on social media.

My sons call me three times a day.

Perhaps we are reading books that our busy lives didn’t allow.

Perhaps we are smiling at our neighbors, albeit from afar.

Perhaps we have the time to pray and reflect.

Perhaps the “essential must have” things are not that important.

Perhaps we are nudged back to what matters.

Perhaps we won’t take so much for granted.

Perhaps………….(fill in the blank.)

Spring will come as always , flowers will bloom, and the air will smell sweet with new life. I am confident that we have the soul force within us to spring back to form when life tries to knock us down.

My friends, let us continue to be strong, courageous and hold fast to all the good that remains. It is the way—the only way.

