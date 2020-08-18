Questions about the capacity of the Riverhead Water District to supply its customers should be more thoroughly answered before the town planning board approves new development requiring hookup to the water district’s mains, Riverhead Planning Board Chairman Stan Carey says.

Carey raised the issue at the planning board’s last meeting, as the board reviewed a proposal for a three-unit townhouse on a presently vacant lot on Third Street.

“It seems as though the water district is in nearly crisis mode nowadays,” Carey said at the Aug. 6 meeting, adding that he’s not comfortable approving projects that require a public water hookup “without a solid letter from the water district superintendent saying that they can serve these proposed buildings or developments during periods of high demand.”

Carey said afterward he’s going to request a “stronger” approval from the water district. “I will ask that the availability letter clearly states the water district has adequate supply to meet the peak demand and supply this proposed application,” Carey said.

He said going forward, “the planning board will require a letter answering the supply questions directly signed by the superintendent rather than it just being mentioned in a planner’s memo to the planning board.”

“We have to put the brakes on somewhere,” Carey said.

“I believe the town has begun to address these capacity issues, which is a step in the right direction,” he said.

Riverhead Water District Superintendent Frank Mancini said he has discussed this with Carey as well as with Riverhead Water District legal counsel Richard Ehlers.

“Moving forward, I’m going to work with Mr. Ehlers to respond to these requests with more specific information,” Mancini said.

“We are not having a problem supplying our existing users,” he said. But the system’s infrastructure is ”long overdue for improvements” that are necessary to serve new customers, especially bigger users.

“The town needs to be better to leverage itself with developers to allow the town to improve its infrastructure,” Mancini said.

“We’re on the right path but need to move forward quickly to allow the town to accomplish its long-term goals,” Mancini said.

The town board, which sits as the board of commissioners of the Riverhead Water District, has adopted a capital improvement plan for the district, identifying projects the district needs to complete to supply current and future users.

Mancini, who was appointed water district superintendent a year ago, has expertise in hydrogeology and previously worked for Brookhaven National Laboratory and the Suffolk County Water Authority.

He said he is working to resolve the district’s “regulatory problems” with the State Department of Environmental Conservation, which recently notified the town it would not approve the town’s permit applications in connection with its land subdivision at the Calverton Enterprise Park unless the Suffolk County Water Authority consents and the town water district can show it is able to supply new development there.

As a result of the DEC notice, it came to light that the town water district, going back two decades, had built dozens of extensions and four wells, without the required permits from the DEC. The town water district filed applications for the permits, but the applications were never approved by the state.

The DEC issued notices of violation to the Riverhead Water District in 2005 and 2008. In December 2009, the DEC and the water district signed a consent order to resolve the violations. The town in the consent order agreed to pay the DEC an $80,000 civil penalty, with $30,000 of the penalty suspended so long as the town complied with the terms of the order with respect to the operation of its unpermitted wells at plants 11 and 12.

Permits for the water district extensions that were the subject of the notices of violation and the consent order have not yet been issued, according to the DEC.