Riverhead Police are seeking information on a teen reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch, 298 Middle Road in Riverhead.

Police said Jordan Spraker was last seen at Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch on June 5. Jordan is described as a white male, age 17, 165 pounds with straight blonde hair and blue eyes.

Jordan’s possible destination is Schenectady, New York, police said. No foul play is suspected.

If located, please contact the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 ext. 312.

Jordan is the third teen reported missing from the Riverhead group home this week. On Wednesday, Riverhead police said two other boys, Elijah Little, 18, left and Kleven Valle, 15, left the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch on Sunday. No updates on their whereabouts have been provided by police.