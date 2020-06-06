Riverhead Police are seeking information on a teen reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch, 298 Middle Road in Riverhead.
Police said Jordan Spraker was last seen at Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch on June 5. Jordan is described as a white male, age 17, 165 pounds with straight blonde hair and blue eyes.
Jordan’s possible destination is Schenectady, New York, police said. No foul play is suspected.
If located, please contact the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 ext. 312.
Jordan is the third teen reported missing from the Riverhead group home this week. On Wednesday, Riverhead police said two other boys, Elijah Little, 18, left and Kleven Valle, 15, left the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch on Sunday. No updates on their whereabouts have been provided by police.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.