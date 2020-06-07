I remember the first time I tasted peas from a garden — oh so sweet.

My neighbor’s house had a very large vegetable garden and a beautiful dog — a black lab named “Spike” who inspired my lifelong love of Labrador retrievers.

I hung out with Spike in their backyard, and chatted with our neighbor while he gardened. He was a very good gardener and a nice man too. He and his wife had two older kids — one of whom was killed while serving in the Vietnam War.

Even as a young girl, I could tell that gardening was therapeutic and probably a place to work out his grief. When our neighbor showed me how to pick the peas growing on the vine — he also showed me how to split open the pods and eat the tiny green peas inside. It truly was nature’s candy and I was hooked on peas and gardening for life.

Our neighbor sent me came home with some seeds and mom let me plant a few carrots and corn. Corn was fun to watch — even though the harvest was small as were the size of the carrots in my first garden.

It didn’t matter; my love for gardening began with interest and love of neighbor.

When we purchased our home two years ago, it was a hidden gem on a hill across the street from Long Island Sound. Sitting empty for 10 years, it was covered in overgrown vines and locust trees which made it hard to see the beauty.

In the backyard, there was a large area enclosed by a tall fence that was likely used as a dog run which was barely visible because of overgrown trees and weeds in and around the fence. But when I saw it — the enclosure brought me a sense of peace as a vision of an enclosed garden seemed to beckon in my soul.

Our first spring and summer in our new home were about taking back the overgrowth and finding the yard in the midst of some pretty severe medical setbacks for my daughter.

Flowers were my solace in the storm and my hope for calm. We cleaned up the fenced-in area as well as we could and put down landscape fabric and hay to help control the weeds.

Last spring, we constructed four raised beds inside the enclosure and filled them with soil and a few vegetable plants and flowering perennials. I distinctly remember the night I finished planting.

It was the third week of May. The air was warm and the breeze was light. I was watering just as the sun was setting, watching the water run down the leaves of the newly planted tender shoots.

Intuitively, I knew that I wouldn’t be here to tend the garden that summer. Johanna was beginning to show some signs of significant neurological decline. A brain MRI confirmed our worst fears. One of the lesions in her brain was hemorrhaging and needed to be removed with another surgery.

I planted that garden in hope — even though I knew I wouldn’t be home to tend it.

The few weeks spent at home last summer were sporadic amidst a very challenging recovery, riddled with recurrent infections and more brain surgeries. My daughter required 24/7 hands-on care for every basic task.

It wasn’t the summer to tend to a vegetable garden.

Though the veggies were overgrown, the flowers in other areas of the garden blossomed. With a little weeding and watering, it attracted hummingbirds, butterflies, and dragonflies that delighted Johanna as she rested and recovered outside.

We focused on small tasks leading to greater hope.

This year, the first day of spring was three weeks into our quarantine.

Jo and I sowed sunflower and zinnia seeds in anticipation of summer’s glow. I told her that our veggie garden was growing in local farmers’ greenhouses for us to plant when the danger of frost passed.

Those seedlings were a way for us to measure the progress out of the darkness of pandemic times into a place of normalcy and peace. As the air warmed, we took them outside to water and soak up the sun.

I invited Johanna to plant the vegetable garden and on the very first day we had one of her aides come back to the house, they met outside in the garden. In masks and gloves, they slowly and carefully planted seedlings in two of the beds.

Each task needed to be broken down and repeated over and over for Jo to succeed. For anyone, planting a garden is hard work, but for someone who has suffered strokes, seizures and brain surgeries, the tasks are even more challenging.

Still, Jo rose to the challenge and it gave us all peace.

We planted in hope — that there would be a cure for coronavirus and that Jo would remain stable through this time and beyond.

At the end of each day, we were tired.

Now we are seeing some growth — in the garden, in our physical endurance, our mental outlook, and in the secret depths of our hearts. Healing is happening as we are all working together in the garden.

In contemplating our garden therapy, I came across this article in the New York Times. It’s about the resurgence of gardening since the pandemic started. Americans in quarantine started growing food in record numbers. The need to connect with nature, control something, as well as concerns over food scarcity are cited as some of the reasons for the surge.

It’s reminiscent of the “Victory Gardens” of WWI and II when people were encouraged to grow food to provide for the nation’s food supplies in times of war.

I remember my parents speaking of the WWII victory gardens. It reminded me of them and our kind old neighbor who quietly tended his garden and worked out the troubles of his world with his hands in the dirt.

If ever there was a time we need a victory and some peace in our world, it’s now. We are in a battle right now in our families, communities, in this nation, and in the world.

We are a country at war and with weapons of hatred and fear. We’re all exhausted fighting a microscopic intruder that took many whom we love. It’s isolated us and worn us down. Now we battle each other over racism and discrimination in the streets, in our churches, in society, and on the perilous paths of social media.

I think it’s time to look to the wisdom born of Americans at war and at peace and turn our gaze inward, not in isolation or fear but to have hard conversations and sow love in the soil of our hearts.

This prayer — likely written in the spirit of St. Francis — is a good one for cultivating peace and unity in the gardens of our hearts.

Prayer of Saint Francis

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

where there is hatred, let me sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

where there is sadness, joy.

O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek

to be consoled as to console,

to be understood as to understand,

to be loved as to love.

For it is in giving that we receive,

it is in pardoning that we are pardoned,

and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.

Amen.

Let’s begin by planting seeds of hope through advocacy, and by listening more than we speak. Plant a garden, even if it’s simply a container outside your door. Sow seeds in hope of victory — beginning with our own hearts.