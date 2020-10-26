Riverhead Town police and Jamesport firefighters rescued three people in a small aluminum boat on the Great Peconic Bay Sunday evening.

Police said they received a report yesterday at about 6:10 p.m. of a vessel in distress in the Great Peconic Bay.

The Riverhead Town Police dive team and Jamesport Fire Department searched the bay and found three people in a small aluminum boat in distress, police said in a press release this morning.

Police rescued the boaters and returned them to shore. None required medical attention, police said.