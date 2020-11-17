Riverhead Police and Suffolk County Police arson section detectives are investigating the hurling of an “unknown type of incendiary device” at an occupied house in Wading River last night that started a fire at one of its front windows.

Riverhead Police said they received a 911 call at approximately 8 p.m. last night from a resident at 63 Sound Road, reporting a fire there that had already been extinguished.

Responding officers determined the fire had been deliberately set, police said in a press release this morning.

Riverhead Police detectives and the Suffolk County Police Department’s Arson Section responded to the residence for further investigation, which “revealed that an unknown type incendiary device had been thrown at the house while it was occupied by residents and that a fired erupted at one of the front windows,” police said.

Police did not state in the release whether the device entered the dwelling or remained outside. The fire had been contained to that area and immediately extinguished due to the quick response by the homeowner, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the matter is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.